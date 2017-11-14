15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Saturday – Live from McGreal Mace, Ballybritt.

By Sinead Kennedy
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 9:48 am

On Saturday Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts are broadcasting live from McGreal’s Mace Ballybritt.  Both Ronan and Marc are really looking forward to McGrea’ls Annual Christmas Tasting Event!

Be sure to call down for a taste of Christmas, lots of Special Offers and the launch of McGreal’s Mace Annual Christmas Colouring Competition.

We’ll have great music and all the highlights on Saturday with Ronan Lardner 9 -12 and and Marc Roberts 12 -3pm live from McGreal’s Mace Annual Christmas tasting event. Promises to be a day of fun for all the family!

