The Keith Finnegan Show

Saturday – live from mannions Furniture Glenamaddy

By Sinead Kennedy
October 5, 2017

Time posted: 10:38 am

Tomorrow we’re live from Glenamaddy from 9 until 3pm in association with Mannion’s Furniture for the launch of their Autumn Sale.  Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts for some great music and great giveaways!

Mannion’s Furniture Glenamaddy offer top quality well priced furniture and have become known for unique items, to add personality and individual style to your home.  Mannion’s Furniture Autumn Sale starts on Saturday 9am sharp.

All Mannion’s furniture ranges are well built and finely crafted, each piece is carefully selected to add style and lasting appeal to your home.

Mannion’s Furniture Glenamaddy offer an Interior Design Consultation, free delivery and great personalised customer service, their customers return time and time again.

