Saturday – Live from Leisureland Galway

It’s swimming time! Join us tomorrow as we come live from Leisureland Galway from 9-3pm. Pop down, check out the pool and enjoy the water. New swimming term begins this September, for both adults and kids.
Whether you are swimming for leisure, fitness or entertaining the kids, Leisurelands extensive pool facilities will meet and exceed all of your expectations.
They have a great team of Lifeguards on hand to make sure your visit is as enjoyable and safe as possible. With qualified swimming teachers and lifeguards on hand at all times, your children are in safe hands.
Leisureland currently operates the following swimming facilities:
- 25 metre deck level swimming pool
- Warm up pool
- Kiddies Leisure pool complete with interactive water features
- Giant 65-metre water slide
- Sauna & Steam Room
- Communal changing area and showers
- Disabled changing and shower areas
- Disabled access – swimming pool hoist
For more information on Leisureland click HERE