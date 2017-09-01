15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Saturday – Live from Leisureland Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
September 1, 2017

Time posted: 6:23 pm

It’s swimming time! Join us tomorrow as we come live from Leisureland Galway from 9-3pm. Pop down, check out the pool and enjoy the water. New swimming term begins this September, for both adults and kids.

Whether you are swimming for leisure, fitness or entertaining the kids, Leisurelands extensive pool facilities will meet and exceed all of your expectations.

They have a great team of Lifeguards on hand to make sure your visit is as enjoyable and safe as possible. With qualified swimming teachers and lifeguards on hand at all times, your children are in safe hands.

Leisureland currently operates the following swimming facilities:

  • 25 metre deck level swimming pool
  • Warm up pool
  • Kiddies Leisure pool complete with interactive water features
  • Giant 65-metre water slide
  • Sauna & Steam Room
  • Communal changing area and showers
  • Disabled changing and shower areas
  • Disabled access – swimming pool hoist

For more information on Leisureland click HERE

print
Outside Broadcasts
Swimming ban at three Salthill beaches due to green algae bloom

LATEST PODCASTS

September 1, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday September 1st 2017
September 1, 2017
All-Ireland Hurling Final Preview – The Captains
August 31, 2017
Galway Baybes Return Home Following New Round Ireland Race Record
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?