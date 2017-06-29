Saturday – Live from The Harbour Hotel

This Saturday we are live from Dillisk on the Docks at The Harbour Hotel from 9-6pm for Seafest 2017. Come join us and explore what the Seafest and the newest flavour in town Dillisk on The Docks have to offer.

Harbour Hotel is owned and run by Lalco Hotels & Hospitality, owned by the Galway based Lally family. Guests enjoy the first-hand experience of true Irish hospitality. Many of their team members at Harbour Hotel are from the West of Ireland, others have been captivated by the charm of life in Galway City and have decided to call it home. All share a passion for the culture, spirit and beauty of Galway and enjoy sharing the best of their local knowledge with visitors to the area.

SeaFest, Ireland’s national maritime festival, takes place this year in Galway on Friday 30th of June to Sunday 2nd of July. SeaFest showcases Ireland’s abundant maritime resources – raising awareness of the value and opportunities provided by the sea and also celebrating our proud maritime heritage.

A weekend of fun, family friendly events lay in wait for you at SeaFest. Discover all about our oceans, including the creatures that live beneath, how we explore our seas, the ships that transport us and the fascinating tales from the deep.

Take part in interactive activities, watch demonstrations and go onboard a ship tour. The festival covers all things marine – from seafood cookery to science, cultural history to deep sea exploration and much more!

