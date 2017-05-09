15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith Finnegan

Keith Finnegan

Greene-Shoes-FB1

Saturday – Live from Greenes Shoes Eyre Square

By Sinead Kennedy
May 9, 2017

Time posted: 5:27 pm

This Saturday 13th we are live from Greenes Shoes in the Eyre Square Centre for the start of their Spring into Summer Event. The Catwalk Modelling agencies models will be showcasing Greenes Shoes Spring into Summer collections. Don’t miss the amazing in-store giveaways on the day. Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts from 9-3pm as they dress to impress from head to toe at Greenes Shoes Eyre Square.

In business since 1939, Greenes Shoes is an Irish owned and operated company based in Donegal. With shops in Falcarragh, Letterkenny, Galway and Limerick, they sell a large selection of mens, ladies and kids shoes.

They feature top brands from around the word including Amy Huberman, Fly London, Irregular choice, Ruby Shoo, Marco Tozzi, Heavenly feet, Ecco, gabor, Fit Flops, Tommy Bowe, Base london, Wrangler , Converse, vans , Superdry and New Balance and many many more!!

Whether ordering in store with their friendly, helpful staff, or online with their fast, easy, ordering system, they guarantee good customer service and a pleasant shopping experience.

For more details on Greenes Shows click HERE

print
Outside Broadcasts
Rents in the county jump by almost 5 percent between January and March
Win with Colm Quinn BMW on Molly in the Morning and The Ronan Lardner Show
G-Furniture-FB
May 9, 2017
Friday – Live from G Furniture and Carpets Tuam
Corrib Travel Poster
May 9, 2017
Thursday – Live from Corrib Travel Eyre Square

LATEST PODCASTS

keith-finnegan-photo
May 9, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday May 9th 2017
keith-finnegan-photo
May 5, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday May 8th 2017
Gardai Templemore
May 5, 2017
Garda Entertainment Expenses Sketch
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?