Saturday – Live for GELS at Ballinalsoe Golf Club

Join us live on Saturday from Ballinasloe Golf Club in association with Supermacs and Ballinasloe Credit Union for the Galway East Life Support 3 Ball Scramble. Marc Roberts will broadcast The Feel Good Factor live from 12 to 3pm in support of a fantastic community voluntary group GELS.

GELS 3 Ball Scramble

Galway East Life Support or GELS will be hosting the GELS 3 Ball Scramble event at the Ballinasloe Golf Club on Friday and Saturday 8th and 9th September.

With prizes for Mens/Mixed and Ladies teams as well as nearest the pin and longest drive both on the course and on the Golf Simulator, prizes will include 3 and 4 Ball Green fees for top Irish golf Courses. Star prize of the event will be a SsangYong Tivoli Jeep for a Hole in One.

This promises to be a fabulous event with great interest being shown by participants and sponsors both near and far.

GELS is a volunteer led Suicide awareness and prevention charity that signposts the supports and services available to those in a mental health crisis. Offering advice, training and Community talks on Suicide and Self Harm and the importance of local intervention GELS endeavor to provide a service that is accessible, open and helpful.

To book your Tee Time or for further details contact Arthur Carr on 085 123 7878 or Ballinasloe Golf Club on 09096 42126 T&C Apply



GELS 3 Ball Scramble

Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. September 8th/9th 2017. GELS are hosting a 3 Ball Scramble in Ballinasloe Golf Club.

There will be the opportunity to WIN a SsangYong TIVOLI Jeep sponsored by Whelans Car Sales (Portlaois and Mountbellew). The GALWAY BAY FM Baycaster sponsored by Supermacs and Ballinasloe Credit Union, will be broadcasting from the venue all day Saturday, September 9th and along with this, there will be a Golf Simulator supplied by JP Feeney of Simulated Sports and sponsored by Utah and Hogarty’s Enterprises. Applegreen have also come on board along with local businesses sponsoring Tee Boxes.

There will be prizes for Mens/Mixed and Women’s teams as well as longest drive and nearest the pin both on the course and in the simulator along with 3 / 4 Balls Green fees at some of the top courses in Ireland.

Galway East Life Support (GELS), was formed in Ballinasloe in 2013 as a direct result of the high levels of Suicide in the immediate area and further afield. Volunteer based with a wide range of skills, research showed us that there was a lack of clarity around the different services available for those in a mental health crisis, especially for family and friends. It was decided that GELS would act as a conduit leading people to an appropriate service for the need in question. An office was opened in the center of town, and a mobile phone set up to facilitate the delivery of information. Activity has progressed consistently since then.

GELS man information stands at events and hold Community Information evenings in towns and villages in East Galway and surround with speakers invited from the HSE, Pieta House, the Gardai, IFA Community and Family Affairs, the GAA etc. SafeTalk and ASIST mental health training courses are also held and facilitated as we are big advocates of local intervention which can only be encouraged through gaining knowledge and confidence via these courses.

To be a part of this great event for a very worthy cause contact Arthur Carr on 085 123 7878 or for Tee times Ballinasloe Golf Club on 09096 42126