Saturday – Live from The Galway Bay Golf Resort Wedding Fair

By Sinead Kennedy
February 21, 2017

On Saturday we broadcast live from Galway Bay Golf Resort in Oranmore for their Wedding Fair taking place from 10 to 6pm. Join our Outside Broadcast crew, Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts from 9 am to 3 pm.

There is free admission on Saturday to The Galway Bay Golf Resort Wedding Fair.  All couples can view the fantastic banqueting suite in the Rinville Point Restaurant, superbly appointed overlooking Galway Bay,  you will also meet wedding suppliers, get a free professional photo, styling advice, Prosecco and canapés, live music, and a bucket of golf balls to for the driving range!

To find out more about planning a wedding at Galway Bay Golf Resort call into their Wedding Fair this Saturday from 10 am or listen in to Ronan Lardner & Marc Roberts from 9 am  to 3 pm

To find out more about Weddings at Galway Bay Golf Resort click HERE

