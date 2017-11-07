15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday- Live from Galway Atlantaquaria, Salthill

By Sinead Kennedy
November 7, 2017

Time posted: 2:24 pm

On Saturday we are going to “CONNECT WITH THE SEA” when we broadcast live from Galway Atlantaquaria for the launch of their newest Exhibit

“DIGITAL OCEAN-Our Ocean, Our Health”. 

Galway Atlantaquaria and the Marine Institute are launching this new exhibit, Our Ocean, Our Health Exhibit – Observe, Enjoy and Explore the Digital Ocean, on Saturday 11th November at 2pm.

Galway Atlantaquaria, Ireland’s largest native species aquarium, is excited to host this new exhibit, which will amaze, excite and educate visitors about the diversity of life under the sea!

The visitor experience includes a 24/7, 365 days a year, live feed from the SmartBay Subsea Observatory in Spiddal, Co Galway.  SmartBay is the national marine test facility for the development of innovative products and services for the global maritime sector.

This is the only underwater live data feed from below the surface of the sea in Ireland and one of the few in Europe, and its role in monitoring the health of the ocean is attracting a lot of attention from researchers all over the world

The Galway Bay Fm Crew will also find out more about the Family Day “Sunday Funday” happening this Sunday at Galway Atlantaquarium.

Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts this Saturday from 9 to 3 live from Galway Atlantaquaria and learn about life under the Sea

 

