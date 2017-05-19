Saturday – Live from the Connacht Sheep Shearing Festival in Corofin

It’s that time again! Yes the Connacht Sheep Shearing Festival is on this Sunday May 21st in Corofin Co. Galway. Don’t miss us as we broadcast live from 12-6pm. This promises to be the largest event the region has ever seen. Don’t miss their attempt at the largest tractor run seen in Connacht. This is a fun family day on Sunday 21st is not to be missed.

Don’t forget the Gala Fashion Show in the Festival Marquee in Corofin Villiage tonigh at 7pm, to kick off the festival in style.

We are thrilled to announce details of the Connacht Sheep Shearing Festival featuring the Connacht Sheep Shearing Championships 2017. This year, the festival will be held in Corofin, Co. Galway, in an agricultural village in North Galway conveniently located just off the NI7 between Galway city and Tuam town on Sunday May 21st, 2017. This promises to be one of the largest events the region has ever seen as this is the 2nd largest show in Connacht on an annual basis. The day itself will include a number of Connacht finals in sheep shearing, sheep show with various categories and dog show.

They are aiming to run the largest tractor run seen in Connacht which will leave from Corofin village at 11 am that morning. There will also a major food emporium and trade stands showcasing the finest products from the West of Ireland plus entertainment for all the family with baking competitions, bonny baby show, amusements and fun games. The Connacht Shearing Festival is a large annual agricultural event with a huge following of shearers, spectators and associated businesses attending from all over Ireland and UK to enjoy this wonderful family event.

For more details on the Sheep Shearing Festival check out their website by clicking HERE