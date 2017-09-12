15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Wednesday – Live from Bluebird Care Recruitment and Training Day

By Sinead Kennedy
September 12, 2017

Time posted: 11:19 am

Tomorrow we  broadcasts live from Bluebird Care, Galway Technology Park, Parkmore, Galway, for their Recruitment and Training Open Day.   

Join our outside broadcast crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon between 12 and 5pm as we find out about career opportunities at Bluebird Care and  about their “Training to a Job” programme.

This Bluebird Care programme provides both recognised Healthcare Qualifications and Jobs.  So if you are looking for employment or healthcare training, tune in this Saturday from 9 to 3 for details, or come to the Bluebird Care Open Day anytime between 9am and 4pm  

For more details about working with Bluebird Care Galway click HERE

