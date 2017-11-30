Saturday 9-3pm – live from Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tuam

On Saturday we broadcast live from Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tuam as they celebrate their anniversary this weekend. Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts between 9 and 3pm for a lively start to your Saturday. Ronan and Marc will have lots of great giveaways compliments of Duffy’s Pharmacy and of course the best of music – join us Saturday morning!

Duffy’s Pharmacy to celebrate their anniversary they have decided to reward their loyal customers with 10% off EVERYTHING INSTORE this weekend ONLY (terms and conditions apply). There’s also goodie bags for the first 50 customers…so get down here quick!

Duffy’s Pharmacy incorporates Vanity Hair and Beauty Salon upstairs for all your hair and beauty needs. Pick up the ideal Christmas gift at Duffy’s Pharmacy and Vanity Hair and Beauty with Christmas vouchers now available just drop in to Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tuam or phone 093 26866.

This Christmas Duffy’s Pharmacy, Tuam and Vanity Hair and Beauty Salon are giving away some fabulous in store customer prizes, including a 50” TV, a Hugo Boss ladies watch and some Dermalogica hampers… to enter see in-store at Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square Tuam for details.

Christmas on the square with Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square Tuam. For more details click HERE.

In-store customer only giveaway – ( we are not giving this away )