The Keith Finnegan Show

Saturday 9-3pm – live from Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tuam

By Sinead Kennedy
November 30, 2017

Time posted: 10:53 am

On Saturday we broadcast live from Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tuam  as they celebrate their anniversary this weekend.    Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts between 9 and 3pm for a lively start to your Saturday.   Ronan and Marc will have lots of great giveaways compliments of Duffy’s Pharmacy and of course the best of music –  join us Saturday morning!

Duffy’s Pharmacy to celebrate their anniversary they have decided to reward  their loyal customers with  10% off EVERYTHING  INSTORE this weekend ONLY  (terms and conditions apply). There’s also goodie bags for the first 50 customers…so get down here quick!

Duffy’s Pharmacy incorporates Vanity Hair and Beauty Salon upstairs for all your hair and beauty needs.  Pick up the ideal Christmas gift at Duffy’s Pharmacy and Vanity Hair and Beauty with Christmas vouchers now available just drop in to  Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tuam  or phone 093 26866.  

This Christmas Duffy’s Pharmacy, Tuam and Vanity Hair and Beauty Salon are giving away  some fabulous  in store customer prizes, including  a 50” TV,  a Hugo Boss ladies watch and  some Dermalogica hampers… to enter see in-store at Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square Tuam for details.

Christmas on the square with Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square Tuam.  For more details click HERE.

 

 

 

