The Wagon Wheel

Saturday 3-6pm live at Santa’s arrival to Galway Shopping Centre

By Sinead Kennedy
November 29, 2017

Time posted: 11:58 am

You know it’s Christmas when the Coca Cola Trucks arrive and this year the coca cola truck is coming to the Galway Shopping Centre on Headford Road on Saturday 2nd December.  Join us for some festive fun as we broadcast live from Galway Shopping Centre on Saturday 3-6pm.  Garry Kelly will bring you all the highlights of the afternoon fun and games, and he may even get to chat with Santa himself!

The Coca Cola truck  will be parked up at  Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road  between 2 and 8pm on Saturday December 2nd .

If that wasn’t enough Santa will be arriving at 12pm also!

For more details…. Check out Galwaysc.com

Coca-Cola Christmas truck

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to the Galway Shopping Centre this Saturday, December 2nd from 2pm to 8pm. Come join in on the fun and games. #Christmas 🎅🎁🎄 #GalwaySC

Posted by Galway Shopping Centre on Tuesday, November 28, 2017

 

 

