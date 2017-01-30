Sarsfields qualify for All Ireland Club Camogie Final

Galway Camogie champions Sarsfields continued their dream championship run all the way to an All Ireland final in Croke Park after a dramatic 0-8 to 0-7 win over Thomastown yesterday. The victory came after a farcical sequence of events that first saw the original venue Birr deemed unplayable by ground staff 90 minutes before throw in despite the referee passing it fit for play, then the game called off, before an alternative venue at nearby St Killians GAA in Carrick eventually saw the game get under way at 2.30pm. In a tight encounter, it all came down to a late free from top scorer Niamh McGrath to decide the outcome as Darren Kelly reports…

After the game, Darren spoke to the winning Sarsfields manager Michael McGrath…

Darren also caught up with scoring hero Niamh McGrath…

Sunday March 5th, Croke Park AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry) Throw-in: 3.15pm AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final Myshall (Carlow) v Eglish (Tyrone) Throw-in: 1.30pm