Sarsfields and Mullagh to meet again in Galway camogie final

Sarsfields and Mullagh will meet in this years county senior camogie final after both sides won their semi finals in Gort yesterday. A strong start for Mullagh was the key to their 1-15 to 0-11 win over Ardrahan, as they led 0-7 to 0-1 after 12 minutes thanks to the accurate shooting of Rachel Monaghan and Aoife Donohue. The only goal of the game arrived on 24 minutes when Karen Kennedy found the net for Mullagh to give them a half time lead of 1-10 to 0-6. Try as they might in the second half Ardrahan could not bridge the 7 point deficit as Mullagh set up a rematch of last years decider with Sarsfields.

Defending champions Sarsfields kept their hopes alive of back to back titles after a hard earned 0-10 to 1-5 win over St. Thomas’. The winners led 0-3 to 0-2 at half time, with both sides having a penalty saved in the opening half, but St. Thomas’ made a blistering start to the second half with an Amy Caulfield goal inside the opening minute. A Sarah Healy point made it 1-3 to 0-3 and an upset looked on the cards but the champions responded in style and 4 points in a row had Sarsfields back in front on 47 minutes. Sarah Healy leveled the match with 10 minutes to go but three Siobhan McGrath points in the closing minutes was enough for Sarsfields to make it through to the county final on October 15th.

Mullagh 1-15 Ardrahan 0-11 (Mullagh scorers – Rachel Monaghan 0-6, Aoife Donohue 0-6, Karen Kennedy 1-0, Tegan Canning 0-2, Colette Glennon 0-1); (Ardrahan scorers – Rebecca Hennelly 0-9, Shauna Healy 0-1, Ava Lynskey 0-1)

Sarsfields 0-10 St. Thomas’ 1-5 (Sarsfields scorers – Siobhan McGrath 0-4, Niamh McGrath 0-3, Orlaith McGrath 0-2, Sarah Spellman 0-1); (St. Thomas’ scorers – Amy Caulfield 1-1, Sarah Healy 0-3, Dee Burke 0-1)