Sarsfields take on Thomastown from Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Semi-Final this Sunday in Birr knowing they are just an hour from an All-Ireland Club Final Appearance.

Darren Kelly has been speaking to manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath

Darren also spoke to Captain Orlaith McGrath

Throw in on Sunday at 2pm with regular updates on Galway Bay FM