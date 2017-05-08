15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

gbfm-news-jobs

SAP announces new jobs at its Parkmore facility

By GBFM News
May 8, 2017

Time posted: 4:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 150 new jobs are to be created at software firm S.A.P. in Galway city and Dublin over the next 18 months.

The exact breakdown has not been confirmed as yet but the roles will be in a range of areas, including sales, development, and customer support.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of SAP opening in Ireland.

They currently employ almost 1,400 people in Dublin and 500 at their site in Parkmore in Galway city.

CEO Bill McDermott says they have big plans to expand in Ireland.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
