15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Saolta hospitals group to remain without a board until end of year

By GBFM News
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: It’ll be the end of the year at the earliest before a new board is put in place for the Saolta’s Hospitals group.

Serious concerns have been raised after it emerged the group has been without a board since the end of 2016.

The Saolta Univeristy Hospitals Group has responsibility for Galway’s public hospitals as well as hospitals in Counties Donegal, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

In a statement, the Department of Health says the recruitment process for new board members is continuing and should be completed by the end of the year.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway’s National Hurling And Football League Fixtures For 2018
October 31, 2017
Health and Safety Authority notified about Oughterard hotel death
October 31, 2017
MEP Mairead McGuinness discusses future of Europe with Pope
October 31, 2017
Jobs growth increases by 16 per cent in Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 31, 2017
Galway’s National Hurling And Football League Fixtures For 2018
October 31, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK