Saolta hospitals group to remain without a board until end of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom: It’ll be the end of the year at the earliest before a new board is put in place for the Saolta’s Hospitals group.

Serious concerns have been raised after it emerged the group has been without a board since the end of 2016.

The Saolta Univeristy Hospitals Group has responsibility for Galway’s public hospitals as well as hospitals in Counties Donegal, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

In a statement, the Department of Health says the recruitment process for new board members is continuing and should be completed by the end of the year.