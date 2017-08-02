15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Saolta hospitals group has country’s second highest number of surgery errors

By GBFM News
August 2, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta hospitals group, which includes UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula has the country’s second highest number of surgery errors.

According to the Irish Daily Star, 341 patients nationally underwent the wrong process, treatment or surgical procedure over the past five years.

67 of these incidents took place within the Saolta group, the second highest figure in the country behind the South/South West hospitals group.

More than 230 patients across Ireland had surgery performed on the wrong body part over the past five years.

