Sam the Cat gets his package thanks to resourceful Galway postman

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s intrepid postmen have long been defying all the odds to successfully delivering mail with the most vague addresses to households across the county

Today, one Galway postman has really proven his worth.

After receiving a package with a VERY vague address which read Sam the Cat, Roscahill, the postie put on his detective hat, and asked the teachers and pupils at St Annin’s primary school to help.

Using their social media skills, the school managed to find out where exactly in Roscahill Sam the Cat lives, and he has this afternoon received his package.

The facebook post from St Annin’s was viewed by almost 40 thousand people.