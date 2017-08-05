15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Salthill protest to highlight opposition to oil drilling off west coast

By GBFM News
August 5, 2017

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest will take place in Salthill tomorrow to highlight opposition to the granting of an oil drilling license off the south-west coast.

The event is organised by the Galway Green Party and will take place at the same time as similar events across the country.

It says the license was granted in July to provide an oil company with access to billions of barrells worth of oil at the Porcupine Basin off the south-west coast.

The party says the move is severely detrimental to tackling climate change and the operation will produce almost two billion tonnes of co2.

The protest will take place at the Blackrock diving tower in Salthill tomorrow evening at 5.30.

Galway Green Party Spokesperson Colm Duffy says the situation is hugely disappointing.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
