15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

Salthill prom to close to public as Storm Dylan approaches

By GBFM News
December 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill Gardai are advising that due to Storm Dylan, Dr Colohan Road will be closed at 4 this afternoon – while the Prom will be closed to the public from 8.

It’s as a status orange warning comes into effect for wind for Galway and all of Connacht from 9 tonight – and will remain in place until midday tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a status yellow snow and ice warning also remains in place for Galway and all of Connacht until 6 tomorrow morning.

The Road Safety Authority says extreme care should be taken as spot flooding, debris and strong crosswinds are possible in all areas affected by Storm Dylan.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Significant slow down in property price inflation across Galway
Cill Chiaráin public meeting hears unemployment ravaging community
December 30, 2017
€2 million for social housing development in Oughterard
December 30, 2017
Cill Chiaráin public meeting hears unemployment ravaging community
December 30, 2017
Significant slow down in property price inflation across Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 28, 2017
Connacht issue squad update ahead of New Year’s Day clash with Leinster
December 28, 2017
A Special Year – The Interviews – David Burke
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK