Salthill prom to close to public as Storm Dylan approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill Gardai are advising that due to Storm Dylan, Dr Colohan Road will be closed at 4 this afternoon – while the Prom will be closed to the public from 8.

It’s as a status orange warning comes into effect for wind for Galway and all of Connacht from 9 tonight – and will remain in place until midday tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a status yellow snow and ice warning also remains in place for Galway and all of Connacht until 6 tomorrow morning.

The Road Safety Authority says extreme care should be taken as spot flooding, debris and strong crosswinds are possible in all areas affected by Storm Dylan.