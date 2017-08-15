Salthill native says race for the Presidency is essential to democracy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Salthill native says a race for the Irish Presidency is essential to democracy.

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell is hoping to replace Michael D Higgins as the next President of Ireland.

However, the former president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland admits his part in ending the Good Friday drinking ban may have made him some enemies.

President Higgins has previously claimed he only wanted the role for one term, but speculation is mounting that he could run again.

Gerard Craughwell says it’s essential that Michael D doesn’t run unopposed if he decides to stay another term.