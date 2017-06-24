Salthill native Pearce Flannery new Mayor of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill native Pearce Flannery is the new Mayor of Galway, elected under a long standing voting pact.

He was voted into office at the AGM of the City Council last evening, in line with a mayoral pact between Fine Gael, Labour and Independents.

Councillor Flannery takes over the role from Independent Councillor Noel Larkin.

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor and Westside native Mike Cubbard has been elected to serve as deputy mayor during the one year term of office.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Mayor Flannery says the regeneration of Salthill and increased facilities in Knocknacarra will be top priorities.

Mayor Flannery also hopes meetings of the local authority will be more productive under his watch.

