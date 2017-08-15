Salthill native hopes to replace Michael D Higgins as President

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Salthill native is hoping to replace Michael D Higgins as the next President of Ireland.

However, Senator Gerard Craughwell claims 50 percent of the country may not particularly like him.

The former president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland wants to take over from Michael D next year, but admits his part in ending the Good Friday drinking ban may have made him some enemies.

President Higgins has previously claimed he only wanted the role for one term, but speculation is mounting that he could run again.

Gerard Craughwell, a married father of two, served in the British Army until 1974 after a brief stint working as a bartender in London.

On his return to Ireland, he became a teacher – and was elected to the Seanad during the 2014 by-election

Senator Craughwell says in terms of the Irish Presidency, there should at least be a competition – but he also thinks his track record may split public opinion.