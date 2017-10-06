15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Salthill to host major national TV summit

By GBFM News
October 6, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major national TV summit will take place in Salthill next week.

The FÍS TV Summit is being hosted by the Galway Film Centre and will bring together producers and content creators from across Ireland.

The main focus of this year’s event will be on the current landscape of TV in an age of video on demand services, tightening budgets and new ways of consumption.

Other aspects to be discussed include programming for young people and how to best reach the next generation of junior viewers.

Highlights include an appearance from Father Ted creator Graham Linehan and a panel discussion with the Director Generals of the main Irish broadcasters.

The FÍS TV Summit will take place at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill next Thursday the 12th of October.

Event manager Mary Deely says broadcasters have to adapt to our changing viewing habits.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
