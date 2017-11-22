Salthill gardaí seeking driver of car which struck schoolboy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are trying to locate a motorist who was in collision with a boy in the Salthill area earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday (20th November) when the car the man was driving was in collision with the boy, as he was walking home from school.

The incident happened at the junction of Whitestrand Road and Lower Salthill at 10 past four in the afternoon last Monday.

The driver who was in his 50s, got out and spoke to the youth before driving off in the direction of Nile Lodge.

It’s understood the boy suffered minor injuries.

Gardaí want to speak to the driver of the small black Toyota car and anyone with information can contact Salthill gardaí at 091 51 47 20.