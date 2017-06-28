15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Salthill Gardai seek assistance in locating missing teenage boy

By GBFM News
June 28, 2017

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill Gardai have sought the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenager Francis Ward.

The 17 year old was last seen in the Carraroe area on Friday June 23rd.

Francis is described as being 5’ 9’’ in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black hoody and navy runners.

Investigating Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Francis or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

