Salthill asylum centre to be changed into apartments

By GBFM News
August 31, 2017

Time posted: 5:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has granted approval to change a direct provision centre in Salthill into apartments.

Foxfield Inns DAC has been granted planning permission to change the ‘Eglinton Hotel’ at Upper Salthill into 38 apartments.

 

The redevelopment of the Eglinton Hotel will comprise the transformation of the building into 38 apartments and a 2-storey extension at the front.

The development is subject to 13 planning conditions.

One condition stipulates that a revised front elevation and floor plan must be submitted to the city council omitting the ground floor doors accessing onto the private open space.

The Claddagh Oil sign on the building must also be removed before development works begin and cannot be re-erected.

Also, a financial contribution of 195 thousand euro must be paid by the developer to the city council towards the cost of providing public services in the area.

