Sale of Westwood Hotel in Newcastle confirmed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The controversial sale of the Westwood Hotel in Newcastle in the city has been confirmed.

The hotel has been purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund.

It’s set to be demolished next year to become a student housing block to serve the growing demands of the nearby NUI Galway campus and the wider student community.

The group says the accommodation will serve up to 400 students.

The new owners have vowed to continue to meet with residents associations as the project moves to its next phase.

Business will continue as normal at the Westwood Hotel until January next year.

The acquisition opportunity was sourced by Atelier Property Group who are appointed by the fund as development manager and property manager.