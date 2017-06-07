15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Arts Show

The Arts Show

Sale of Westwood Hotel in Newcastle confirmed

By GBFM News
June 7, 2017

Time posted: 6:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The controversial sale of the Westwood Hotel in Newcastle in the city has been confirmed.

The hotel has been purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund.

It’s set to be demolished next year to become a student housing block to serve the growing demands of the nearby NUI Galway campus and the wider student community.

The group says the accommodation will serve up to 400 students.

The new owners have vowed to continue to meet with residents associations as the project moves to its next phase.

Business will continue as normal at the Westwood Hotel until January next year.

The acquisition opportunity was sourced by Atelier Property Group who are appointed by the fund as development manager and property manager.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
N59 resurfacing works to begin early next month
June 7, 2017
N59 resurfacing works to begin early next month
June 7, 2017
NUIG President receives one of France’s highest honours
June 7, 2017
Cross religion condemnation of attack on city mosque

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 7, 2017
Loughrea and Inagh/Kilnamona Claim Kilbeacanty 7’s Crowns
June 7, 2017
Irish-qualified scrum half signs for Connacht
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK