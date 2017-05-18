15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Safety works to begin shortly at Kilmeen Cross

May 18, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Safety improvement works will be carried out at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea in the coming weeks.

The junction has been the subject of a local campaign amid serious concerns over road safety.

The Kilmeen Cross junction is the point where the N65 turns off towards Portumna, coming out of Loughrea town.

The County Council has confirmed that improved signage will be installed at the junction in the next four weeks.

The local authority is also confident that the proposed resurfacing of a 400 meter stretch of the road from the junction towards Loughrea will get the go ahead from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

It’s hoped that drainage measures to prevent spot flooding can also been incorporated into any resurfacing works.

Meanwhile, TII is examining Garda road traffic incident data to see if public lighting is warranted at the junction.

The council is urging local campaigners to provide any evidence or notification of recent incidents so that it can be provided to TII.

