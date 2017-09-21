15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Safety warning for Galway due to gas network issue

By GBFM News
September 21, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being urged to be vigilant due to problems with the gas network across Galway and Mayo.

Gas Networks Ireland says due to a local issue on the network, the smell from natural gas may be fainter than usual.

An artificial odour is added to natural gas to make leak detection easier, as the gas itself is odourless.

The company is urging members of the public to be extra vigilant as a result, and to promptly report any suspected gas leaks.

Gas Networks Ireland says it will issue a further update as works continue to solve the problem.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
