Safety audit to be carried out at Oranmore N18 junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A safety audit is to be carried out at the Limerick Road junction in Oranmore.

Councillor Martina Kinane says the current situation is extremely dangerous and results in ‘Russian Roulette’ with the lives of motorists.

She says Galway County Council has confirmed it’s securing a safety audit for the busy N18 junction south of the village.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has previously indicated it will allocate 50 thousand euro towards remedial works at the junction following an assessment.