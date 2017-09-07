15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Safety audit to be carried out at Oranmore N18 junction

By GBFM News
September 7, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A safety audit is to be carried out at the Limerick Road junction in Oranmore.

Councillor Martina Kinane says the current situation is extremely dangerous and results in ‘Russian Roulette’ with the lives of motorists.

She says Galway County Council has confirmed it’s securing a safety audit for the busy N18 junction south of the village.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has previously indicated it will allocate 50 thousand euro towards remedial works at the junction following an assessment.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 7th Sept, 2017
September 7, 2017
Prominent Galway haematologist joins blood cancer awareness campaign
September 6, 2017
Communications Minister to unveil plans for high speed rural broadband at Ballinasloe event
September 6, 2017
Young Galway man remains critical in Dublin hospital after canal incident

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 7, 2017
George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend
September 6, 2017
Connacht Release Squad Update Ahead Of Southern Kings Visit
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK