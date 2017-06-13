Sadness at passing of Galway Rowing legend Paul Giblin

There is widespread sadness at the passing of Lt Paul Giblin, a key man in the remarkable NUIG/Gráinne Mhaol crews which were the dominant force in domestic rowing in the first decade of this century. Giblin, who was just 34, had lived with great dignity with cancer in recent years, having been diagnosed with refractory Hodgkin’s Lymphona in April 2012, and had a bone marrow transplant in 2015.

The Galway man won 17 Irish senior championships, two wins at Henley Royal Regatta and medaled at the World Under-23 Championships and the World Student Games. He was part of senior eights wins at the Irish Championships in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2010, and senior coxless fours wins in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.

Even while dealing with his illness Paul was a joint coach of the NUIG intermediate eight which won a Championship title in 2013. He was a civil engineer, and was commissioned as an officer in the Army in 2012. The talented athlete was a cyclist with Galway Bay Cycling club and took part in Rás Tailteann in 2010.

Paul is survived by his heartbroken wife Cate (Crowe), his parents John and Helen, sisters Geraldine and Anne Marie, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law John and Gearoid, sister-in-law Ann Marie, nephews Cian and Dara and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home in 8 Whitestrand Park this evening (Tuesday) from 6pm until 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, for Mass at 12 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Galway Hospice.