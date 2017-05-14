15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Rural Social Scheme to be rolled out in Portumna

By GBFM News
May 14, 2017

Time posted: 5:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Rural Social Scheme is set to be rolled out in the Portumna Woodford area in the coming weeks.

Galway East Deputy and Portumna native Anne Rabbitte says the long-sought scheme will offer 20 positions under a single supervisor.

Previously, Deputy Rabbitte has argued ‘political wrangling’ is blocking the filling of new spaces on the Rural Social Scheme across the county.

Budget 2017 provided for 33 new Galway places on the national programme.

Deputy Rabbitte says a scheme for the Portumna Woodford area is long over-due.

