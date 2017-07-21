Rugby Star George Naoupu retires after 15 year Playing Career

Guinness Pro 12 Champion with Connacht Rugby and former All Black 7’s World Series winner George Naoupu has retired from playing professional rugby after 15 years.

Speaking on his retirement Naoupu says “I feel privileged and grateful to have played rugby for a living as long as I have. I would like to give a sincere thank you to all my former teammates, coaches, agents at Essentially Group, Rugby Players Ireland, friends and family for their part in this humbling journey.

My wife and I are excited to return to Ireland and I look forward to continuing work in rugby as a coach, engaging communities, schools and clubs in the country that has been so generous to my rugby career. I now wish to do my part and give back by helping to develop the game from grassroots level and beyond.”

I also look forward to supporting the Irish Women’s Rugby team in the upcoming home World Cup this August.”

Naoupu played over 200 first class matches across New Zealand’s NPC, Super 14; Japan’s Top League; Ireland’s Amlin Cup, Champions Cup, Heineken Cup, Guinness Pro 12 and the Aviva Premiership in 14 seasons. 117 of those caps were with Connacht Rugby.

Christchurch born Naoupu began his professional career in Japan with Sanyo (now Panasonic) in 2002 after playing for New Zealand Schools and Under 19’s before returning home to represent New Zealand Colts and Canterbury NPC in 2004.

Following stints with both the Crusaders and Hurricanes wider squads, the versatile backrower enjoyed a stellar season in the second row for Tasman Makos in 2006 before signing with the Hawkes Bay Magpies in 2007 for two seasons.

The big ball carrying number 8 continued his top form in his last season of Super 14 with the Highlanders and NPC with Hawkes Bay in 2009. His enduring top form in Europe was evident in his games with Connacht Rugby, earning consistent player of the match performances and numerous ‘Player of the Month’ awards during his time in the West of Ireland.

In his last season in England with the Harlequins, Naoupu was one of the standout performers against the New Zealand Maori’s in the 150th Anniversary Challenge Match at The Stoop in Twickenham in November 2016.

