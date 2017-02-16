RTE fails to halt defamation action brought against it by Galway businessman

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A High Court judge has refused RTE’s application to halt a defamation action brought against it by Galway businessman Declan Ganley.

Declan Ganley claims a November 2008 Prime Time broadcast linked him to organised crime and suggested he was covertly working for the CIA.

RTE attempted to have the defamation action halted in the High Court – over his alleged failures to prosecute the case or make proper disclosure of documents.

However, the application was refused.

According to the Irish Independent, Mr Justice Max Barrett warned of the “chilling effect” for free speech if defamation cases are allowed become long and costly.