Royal College of Physicians to open regional office at UHG

By GBFM News
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 3:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Royal College of Physicians is opening a regional office at UHG this afternoon.

The college is the largest postgraduate medical training facility in the country.

The office at UHG will cater for the 190 medical trainees working across the Saolta Hospitals group, which runs acute hospitals in Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Roscommon.

It’s the college’s first regional office,and will deliver on-site support for trainees and doctors.

The office near the nurses’ home at UHG will be officially launched at 5 this evening.

