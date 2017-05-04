15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Rossaveal church taken off Register of Protected structures following local campaign

By GBFM News
May 4, 2017

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  A church in Rossaveal has been taken off the County Council’s Register of Protected structures following a local campaign.

Seipéal Cill Treasa, a romanesque building, was built in 1933 but has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Locals requested that the building, which they say does not hold any real historical significance, should be removed from the RPS – and County Councillors have agreed.

The move makes it easier for the local community to carry out renovations at the church.

