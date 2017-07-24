Roscommon team for All Ireland Quarter Final is named

Kevin Mc Stay tonight named his team to face Mayo in the All-Ireland Quarter Final to be played in Croke Park on Sunday next at a time yet to be confirmed by the CCCC. Kevin has retained faith with the team that overcame Galway in the Connacht Final on July 9th in Pearse Stadium Salthill.

1 Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2 Sean McDermott (Western Gaels)

3 John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

4 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

5 Niall McInerney (St. Brigid’s)

6 Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)

7 Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8 Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

9 Enda Smith (Boyle)

10 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)

11 Cian Connolly (Roscommon Gaels)

12 Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

13 Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain) (St Faithleach’s)

14 Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

15 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

Please note that the following players could NOT be considered due to injury: Ultan Harney, Ciaran Cafferkey, and Thomas Corcoran.