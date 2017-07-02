15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Roscommon name team for Connacht Senior Football Final

By Sport GBFM
July 2, 2017

Time posted: 5:55 pm

The Roscommon senior football team to play Galway next Sunday July 9th in Connacht final has been named

There are two changes from the team that started against Leitrim in the Connacht Semi-Final with the introduction of Cathal Compton and David Murray in place of Donie Smith and Gary Patterson.

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)
2. David Murray (Pádraig Pearses)
3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels) 
4. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)
5. Sean McDermott (Western Gaels)
6. Sean Mullooly (Strokstown)
7. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)
8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
10. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)
11. Ciaráin Murtagh (C) St Faithleach’s
12. Enda Smith (Boyle)
13. Brian Stack (St. Brigid’s)
14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)
15. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

 

