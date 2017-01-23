Roscommon Galway TD says Government rejuvenation plan for rural Ireland is short on specifics

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says the Government’s newly unveiled plan to rejuvenate rural Ireland is short on specifics.

The plan aims to support enterprise and employment, maximise rural tourism and recreation potential, as well as improve rural infrastructure and connectivity.

The scheme has a 60 million euro national price tag and will also involve the development of an Atlantic Economic Corridor along the Western seaboard.

The IDA-led development of a new advance building in Galway is also listed in the plan.

It would also see the introduction of a Marine Development and Investment Strategy for the Gaeltacht as well as a push to enact the Technological Universities Bill with particular reference to regional bases such as GMIT.

Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says while the measures are welcome, many have already been announced.

He adds that many actions are short on detail, such as the size of grants to be provided for the renovation of older houses in rural areas.

Deputy Fitzmaurice has questioned whether all of the commitments in the 70 page document have been adequately costed.