Roscommon and District League Pay Tribute to Ray Kirrane and Johnny Riddell RIP

With the passing of Ray Kirrane and Johnny Riddell the Roscommon and District League lost two of its best known and loved people in the course of a week.

Both Johnnie and Ray played a big part in the success of the League particularly during its early years. Ray Kirrane started playing in goals for his native and forever loved Castlerea Celtic back in the sixties before the formation of the Roscommon and District League. He played a big part in the formation of the very successful Roscommon and District league in 1970 and was a Referee, Chairman, Committee Member and President in the intervening years.

He had an absolute love affair with the game and was one of the great characters of the game and was known and loved by people from all over the Country. Very seldom does a group of footballing people meet in Roscommon East Galway area without Ray Kirrane’s name being mentioned.

Johnny Riddell and Ray Kirrane were really close friends and many the hours they spent chatting together with a love of the game and the Roscommon and District League a common bond.

As a young man Johnnie played for Ballinasloe Town but it was as a Referee he was known all over Connacht. He was a top class Referee in the Roscommon and District League for over thirty years. His common sense approach made him a first choice Referee all over the province. His warm personality endeared him to everyone and when you met Johnnie in his native Ballinasloe time seemed to fly as all the recent games and incidents were discussed.

Rather unusually Johnny never drove a car but his patient wife Betty drove him to all the games and she was as well known and loved as Johnny.

The Roscommon and District League would like to extend their sympathy to the Kirrane and Riddell family.

To Ray’s wife Mary and their sons and extended family we extend our deepest sympathy. To Betty Riddell and their Sons, Daughters and extended family we also extend our deepest sympathy.

Heaven will never be the same again.

May they rest in peace