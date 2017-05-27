Roscahill windfarm proposal designated as strategic infrastructure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a windfarm in Ardderroo near Rosscahill have been deemed to be strategic infrastructure.

An Bord Pleanála has made its initial decision on the process to be adhered to following a pre-application consultation.

The applicant’s former plan for a 29- turbine development was refused by An Bord Pleanála in December 2015.

The company then resubmitted a pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanála on fresh plans for the Ardderoo develoment.

As part of the initial stage, the higher planning authority had to decide whether the project is considered to be strategic infrastructure.

Under legislation introduced in 2006, windfarms with more than 25 turbines, or with an output of 50 megawatts are deemed strategic infrastructure.

The Board decided that the proposed windfarm in Rosscahill is strategic infrastructure generall in accordance with the inspector’s reasoning and recommendation.