The Wagon Wheel

Ronan Mullarney One Of Five New Faces On GUI Senior Panel

By Sport GBFM
October 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:13 pm

The AIG Irish Close Champion Jamie Fletcher is one of five new additions to the GUI’s Senior Panel which was announced today.
The 21 year old from Warrenpoint is joined on the panel by Ronan Mullarney (Galway), Barry Anderson (The Royal Dublin), James Sugrue (Mallow), and John Murphy (Kinsale).
Anderson and Sugrue were winners of the West and South of Ireland titles in 2017, while Mullarney has featured prominently at Senior Cup and Intervarsity level over the past number of seasons.
Murphy, a former Boys International also joins the panel after commencing a golf scholarship at the University of Louisville, USA.
The GUI Senior Panel in full:
Barry Anderson (The Royal Dublin)
Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint)
Robin Dawson (Tramore)
Jamie Fletcher (Warrenpoint)
Alex Gleeson (Castle)
Rowan Lester (Hermitage)
Paul McBride (The Island)
Tiarnán McLarnon (Massereene)
Ronan Mullarney (Galway)
John Murphy (Kinsale)
Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas)
Mark Power (Kilkenny)
Conor Purcell (Portmarnock)
Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk)
James Sugrue (Mallow)
Jonathan Yates (Naas)
