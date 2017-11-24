Roll out of speed limit signage gets underway in city estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New signage is now being rolled out in 90 housing developments across the city to highlight new speed limits.

It’s after City Councillors voted in September to adopt bye-laws to impose limits of 30km/h in almost 200 housing estates.

In qualifying estates, the level of signage will depend on average speeds.

This means that some estates will have minimal signage while others will have large signage erected at the entry points to the estate.

Only estates that have been taken in charge by the local authority are eligible to be included as it has no statutory authority over private estates.

The project is to be rolled out on a phased basis and the first stage, which is now underway, will introduce signage into 90 city estates.

The new speed limit by-laws were adopted by the city council in September and came into effect earlier this month.