Roads reopened and investigations continue into two deaths on Galway roads

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-Gardai are continuing their investigations into two separate incidents on roads near Tuam and Portumna in which two people died today.

Part of the N.17 road, beside the new intersection with the Tuam By-Pass near Parson’s Garage, Milltown Road, Tuam was closed following the finding of a body on a path there earlier today but it opened for traffic at 5 pm.

The scene was forensically examined this evening and it is thought that the person who died was walking in the area at the time.

The man who died was in his 60s and is understood to be from Corofin parish but his name is not being released until all next of kin have been informed.

Gardai in Tuam put diversions in place between Parson’s Garage and the Marley Road after the body was found by a walker after 11 am today and motorists were diverted through an alternative route but the road reopened at 5 this evening.

Meanwhile the Killimor-Kiltormer road has reopened following a single vehicle crash in which a woman died earlier today. The single vehicle crash happened on the Killimor to Kiltormer Road, off the N65, at Lisdeligney, near Portumna, at 8.30 am.

Anyone who may have travelled the Killimor to Kiltormer Road, Portumna between 7.30am and 9.30am this morning and may have seen the crash should contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile anyone who may have seen a man walking on the Tuam-Milltown Road between Parson’s Garage and the intersection with the new Tuam bypass between 4 and 11 am should contact Tuam Gardai at 093-70840 or any Garda station