All roads lead to Tallaght for the Men’s Super Series weekend

There’s certainly never a dull moment in Irish basketball throughout the month of January, and this weekend proves no different as yet another busy couple of days of fixtures get underway.

It’s all about the Super League once more, with all roads leading to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght for the 12 men’s teams as the second instalment of the Super Series gets underway at 2pm on Saturday when Pyrobel Killester go head-to-head with Belfast Star with the former aiming to keep their recent winning streak intact on the day.

The 4pm game on Saturday sets up a much-anticipated clash between SSE Airtricity Moycullen and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. Moycullen will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their Cup semi-final loss to Griffith Swords Thunder and a League defeat to Killester. Tralee meanwhile currently sit fourth on the table following wins over KUBS, Belfast Star and UCC Demons. The final game on Saturday meanwhile sees DCU Saints and Commercial.ie Éanna go head-to-head at 6pm. Éanna enjoyed a big win over the Saints last time round and will be hoping to take the points this weekend too.

Sunday sees six more teams take to the court, with Radisson Blu UL Eagles (who also play KUBS on Friday evening) and Griffith Swords Thunder getting the action underway at 2pm, with KUBS and UCC Demons next up at 4pm. The latter was a nail-biter in the Arena in October, with KUBS just missing out by three points and they will be hoping they’ve enough firepower to pip Demons this time, while the final game of the Super Series sees table toppers and unbeaten side Templeogue take on third place UCD Marian.

Over to the Women’s Super League and it’s a busy Saturday for teams with four games tipping off throughout the day. Meteors are first up at 4pm as they welcome NUIG Mystics in what is set to be a very closely contested affair in Coláiste Íosagáin. Portlaoise Panthers meanwhile are back on their own stomping ground after running League leaders, Ambassador UCC Glanmire extremely close in Cork last weekend – losing out by just four points in the end – and they welcome Pyrobel Killester to St Mary’s at 7pm.

Two eagerly-awaited contests also tip off Saturday evening, with Maxol WIT Wildcats and Ambassador UCC Glanmire facing off in what is set to be yet another epic battle for victory, while Courtyard Liffey Celtics and DCU Mercy will meet for the third time in just over a month, with each team having one win under their belts from their previous encounters – tip off in Leixlip Amenities Centre is 7.30pm.

Friday 20th January 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

KUBS BC v Radisson Blu UL Eagles, Carroll Arena, 20:30;

Saturday 21st January 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League/Super Series:

Pyrobel Killester v Belfast Star, National Basketball Arena-Tallaght, 14:00;

SSE Airtricity Moycullen v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, National Basketball Arena-Tallaght, 16:00;

DCU Saints v Commercial.ie Éanna, National Basketball Arena-Tallaght, 18:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Meteors v NUIG Mystics, Colaiste Iosagain, 16:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Pyrobel Killester, St Mary’s, 19:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Mercy SS, 19:00;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Leixlip Centre, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

LYIT Donegal v ITC Basketball, Foyle Arena-Derry, 16:00;

Dublin Lions v BFG Neptune, Colaiste Bride, 16.45;

Maree v Team Kilkenny, Calsanctius College, 17:00;

Titans v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Colaiste Iognaid, 18:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Fr Mathews, Mercy College, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Ulster Rockets v Oblate Dynamos, Methodist College, 16:30;

Fr Mathews v UL Huskies, Douglas Community School, 17:45;

Sunday 22nd January 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League/Super Series:

Radisson Blu UL Eagles v Griffith Swords Thunder, National Basketball Arena-Tallaght, 14:00;

UCC Demons v KUBS BC, National Basketball Arena-Tallaght, 16:00;

UCD Marian v Templeogue, National Basketball Arena-Tallaght, 18:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Ulster University Elks v Kestrels, UUJ, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

ITC Basketball v Marble City Hawks, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 13:30;