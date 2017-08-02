All roads lead to Dublin for FIBA U18 Women’s European Basketball Championship

All roads lead to Dublin this coming Friday, August 4th, as the FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Basketball Championship Division B officially gets underway.

The Irish Under 18 Women’s team will welcome 22 other countries to the capital for what is set to be a superb showcase of European basketball, with games taking place from August 4-13th at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght and the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown. This is the first time a Europeans of this nature has been hosted in Ireland and teams from Germany to Moldova and Great Britain to Poland will be competing for top honours over the course of the event.

Ireland will contest Group D against MKD, Slovak Republic, Moldova, Great Britain and Ukraine. Speaking ahead of the event, Ireland U18 Women’s Head Coach, Tommy O’Mahony stated: “We’re doing pretty good here, we’ve had some very good preparation with games against the Netherlands, Croatia and Lithuania and I think we’re in a good place now.

“We’re really eager to get started now, the girls are in good shape and they’re really looking forward to it. It’s great for basketball in Ireland and great for the team that we are hosting here and they will be on their home court. We play Macedonia on Friday so we’re focusing on them now and their players, what they’ve been doing and the games they’ve been playing.

“After that, Slovak Republic will be a big test for us as they were up in the A Division last year. We will be taking every game as it comes though, so for now, we are firmly focused on Macedonia and the girls are all set. Hopefully people will come down and support us and get behind the team.”

Tickets are available now on www.eventbrite.ie, with tickets purchased online cheaper than those bought on the door at the Arena.

For more information, visit www.basketballireland.ie or the official event website www.fiba.com/europe/u18bwomen/2017.

Ireland U18 Women’s team fixtures – FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship, Division B

August 4th, 2017

Ireland v Macedonia, National Indoor Arena Court 1, 18.15

August 5th, 2017

Slovak Republic v Ireland, National Basketball Arena, 18.15

August 6th, 2017

Ireland v Moldova, National Indoor Arena Court 1, 18.15

August 8th, 2017

Great Britain v Ireland, National Basketball Arena, 18.15

August 9th, 2017

Ukraine v Ireland, National Basketball Arena, 18.15

August 11-13th

Classification games