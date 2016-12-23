Road safety warning as Storm Barbara hits Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A road safety warning has been issued today as Storm Barbara hits Galway.

A status orange alert – MET Eireann’s second highest warning level – is in place for Galway, Mayo and Donegal until six this evening.

Southerly winds are expected to reach up to 75km per hour, with gusts of up to 120 km per hour, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country with gusts of 110 kilometres an hour expected.

Drivers are being advised to be prepared and give themselves plenty of time for their journey over the Christmas period.

AA Ireland is urging motorists to have an in-car safety kit which includes a torch, a cloth, de-icer, jump leads, and some salt or sand.

Director of Consumer Affairs at AA Ireland Conor Faughnan, says drivers should remain vigilant when driving in winter weather.