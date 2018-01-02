15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Road safety warning for Galway as Storm Eleanor arrives

By GBFM News
January 2, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is urging Galway motorists to stay away from coastal routes as Storm Eleanor moves in.

The Road Safety Authority is warning motorists across Galway to exercise extreme care on the roads as high winds and heavy rains are expected

Winds of up to 130 km are forecast for south of the county as well as Munster and Leinster with an orange weather warning in place.

A yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country.

The road safety body says extreme care should be taken as spot flooding, debris and strong crosswinds are possible in all affected areas.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
